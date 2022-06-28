JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Severn Trent (LON:SVT) to Underweight

Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($36.19) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($36.19) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($40.49) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of SVT stock traded down GBX 133 ($1.63) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,720 ($33.37). The company had a trading volume of 614,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,529. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.70. The stock has a market cap of £6.83 billion and a PE ratio of -77.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,976.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,941.30. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of GBX 2,491 ($30.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,228 ($39.60).

In other Severn Trent news, insider James Bowling sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,796 ($34.30), for a total transaction of £111,141 ($136,352.59).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

