Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 4,222 Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAWZ. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Pet Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PAWZ traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $54.51. 73 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,045. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average of $64.07. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $84.24.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.