Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 2,032 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $610,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,711,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ITA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.62. The company had a trading volume of 312,642 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.30 and a 200 day moving average of $104.41. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

