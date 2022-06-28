Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 181 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNQI. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $374,000.

PNQI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.17. The stock had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,130. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.83. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $115.93 and a 1-year high of $261.71.

