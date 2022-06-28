Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,460 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

BAB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,569. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average is $29.99.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

