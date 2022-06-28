Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 122,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.54. 62,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,977,953. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.35. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.83.

iShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges.

