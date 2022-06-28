Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $773,000 Holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,928 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.22% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 65,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 17.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of PMM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.50. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,600. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.08%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.