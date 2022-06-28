Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 1.5% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.47% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FC Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RHS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.89. The company had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,084. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.52 and its 200-day moving average is $168.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $153.08 and a 1-year high of $182.29.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

