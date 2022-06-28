Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 101.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,059 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 32,694 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,162,000.

SCHA stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.09. 11,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,371. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.68. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

