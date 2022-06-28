Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires 29,153 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,153 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.44. 15,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,709. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

