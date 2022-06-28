John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Trading Up 5.1%

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) was up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.19 and last traded at $36.19. Approximately 1,679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 29,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.45.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.10.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTO. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.