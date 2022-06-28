Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JEF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

NYSE:JEF traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.68. The company had a trading volume of 16,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

