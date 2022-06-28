JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Given New GBX 185 Price Target at Barclays

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 195 ($2.39) to GBX 185 ($2.27) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 255 ($3.13) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 285 ($3.50) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $198.50.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

OTCMKTS JDSPY opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $3.79.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.