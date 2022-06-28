Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the May 31st total of 77,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 246,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JWSM. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 896.6% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,853,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,146,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,679,000.

NYSE:JWSM remained flat at $$9.83 during midday trading on Tuesday. 460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,125. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87. Jaws Mustang Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

