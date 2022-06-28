ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 540.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ITV stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,424. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96. ITV has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $18.38.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a $0.3843 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th.
ITV Company Profile (Get Rating)
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
