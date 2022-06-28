ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 540.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ITV stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,424. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96. ITV has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $18.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a $0.3843 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th.

ITVPY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 0.95 ($0.01) to GBX 0.85 ($0.01) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.43.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

