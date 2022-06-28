Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 11,885 shares.The stock last traded at $2.87 and had previously closed at $2.86.

ITCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $980.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $342.49 million during the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itaú Corpbanca will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.