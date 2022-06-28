iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,498,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,424,000 after purchasing an additional 41,909 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 815,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,727,000 after acquiring an additional 467,344 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 625,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,602,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,918,000 after acquiring an additional 43,024 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.48. 191,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,245,696. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.89. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

