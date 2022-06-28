iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Position Increased by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,382 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 61,680 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $15,582,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.04.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.