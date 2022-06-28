iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $29,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.20. 33,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,055. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.00 and its 200 day moving average is $259.32.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

