iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Lifted by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 715.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 570,999 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 16.8% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $71,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.58. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.