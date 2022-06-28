iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises about 2.0% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $8,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter.

EWT stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.54. 34,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,683,201. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.66. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

