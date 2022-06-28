iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, an increase of 418.0% from the May 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 242.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after buying an additional 203,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,687,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 132.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 37,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,368,000.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,693. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.59 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.36.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.169 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.