iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 5,271.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,092 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.17% of iShares MBS ETF worth $38,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.14. 5,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,472. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

