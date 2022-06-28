iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Bought by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,499 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises about 3.0% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Security Financial Services INC. owned about 0.23% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $9,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 330.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,871,000 after acquiring an additional 135,844 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,084,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.35.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.