iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,125 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $475,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.6% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 34,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 20,756 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 646.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 163,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,186,000 after purchasing an additional 141,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.65. 102,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,977,953. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

