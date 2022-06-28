iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Chesapeake Wealth Management’s Largest Position

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 110.2% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 39,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,825 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.47. The stock had a trading volume of 54,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,977,953. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.35. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

