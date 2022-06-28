iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBB. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.4% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $966,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $20,750,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.41. 34,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,721. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.66. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

