Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,037,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,164,075 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 1.93% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $50,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 54,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,150 shares in the company, valued at $137,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on IOVA. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

