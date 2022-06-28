Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 23,398 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $138.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

