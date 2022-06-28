Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 40.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a payout ratio of 96.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.7%.

Shares of NYSE:IVR traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.25. 1,899,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,122. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $470.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.30. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 180.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,067,000 after buying an additional 6,089,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,943,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,774 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 298,712 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 399.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 553,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 268,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 33,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

