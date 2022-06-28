Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the May 31st total of 233,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ PEY traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,503. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,573,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,626,000 after acquiring an additional 110,099 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,382,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after acquiring an additional 26,026 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 804,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 451.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 508,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 416,279 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

