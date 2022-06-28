Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the May 31st total of 233,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ PEY traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,503. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.