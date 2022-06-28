Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 153,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,590,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $1,988,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.24.

ISRG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.96. The stock had a trading volume of 13,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,804. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.79 and a 200 day moving average of $273.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

