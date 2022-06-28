Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Boosted by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 568.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,198 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $1,717,000. MCIA Inc raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISRG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,804. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.89.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.24.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

