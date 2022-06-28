International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Raised by American Trust Investment Advisors LLC

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 2.2% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 173,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after buying an additional 16,667 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.37. The company had a trading volume of 45,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,657. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.25 and its 200 day moving average is $132.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $147.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

