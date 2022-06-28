Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Purchased by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $53.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,370. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.70. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.85). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 973.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTLA. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.95.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

