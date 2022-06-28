Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT Lowered to C$195.00 at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$207.00 to C$195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays started coverage on Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFCZF traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.06. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of $123.42 and a 1-year high of $152.57.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

