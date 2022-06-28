inSure DeFi Hits Market Cap of $85.92 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $85.92 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

inSure DeFi Coin Trading

