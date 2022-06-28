Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

ISPO has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Inspirato from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Inspirato alerts:

ISPO opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47. Inspirato has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00.

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $82.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Inspirato will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Inspirato during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Inspirato during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Inspirato during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Inspirato during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Inspirato during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000.

Inspirato Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.