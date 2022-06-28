Insider Selling: PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Major Shareholder Sells 1,558 Shares of Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $118,439.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 382,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,044,049.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rothschild Robert De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,721 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $134,117.53.

PNRG stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.99. 14,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,093. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a one year low of $44.97 and a one year high of $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $150.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

PrimeEnergy Resources ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 3.68%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PrimeEnergy Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNRG. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,013 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About PrimeEnergy Resources (Get Rating)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

