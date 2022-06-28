Insider Selling: Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) VP Sells 10,335 Shares of Stock

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,187,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average is $45.32. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CPB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.10.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.