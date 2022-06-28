Insider Selling: Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) VP Sells 10,335 Shares of Stock

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,187,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average is $45.32. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on CPB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.10.
Campbell Soup Company Profile (Get Rating)
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
