Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CTO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, Jonathan Hyman sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Jonathan Hyman sold 43,500 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,665.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE traded down $3.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 292,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,389. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $98.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.40.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Braze by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after buying an additional 4,128,680 shares during the period. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,674,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,888,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,082,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRZE shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.79.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

