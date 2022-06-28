Insider Buying: Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) Insider Purchases 300,000 Shares of Stock

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1 – Get Rating) insider Mark Freeman purchased 300,000 shares of Calima Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$49,800.00 ($34,583.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.63, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

About Calima Energy

Calima Energy Limited explores for and develops oil and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in developing oil and natural gas plays at Brooks and Thorsby in southern and central Alberta, Canada. It also holds an undeveloped Montney acreage position in northeastern British Columbia, Canada.

