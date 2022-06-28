Insider Buying: Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) Insider Purchases 300,000 Shares of Stock

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1 – Get Rating) insider Mark Freeman purchased 300,000 shares of Calima Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$49,800.00 ($34,583.33).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.63, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.
About Calima Energy (Get Rating)
