Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,267,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,247,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 208,609 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,489 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,640,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 817,297 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 54,889 shares during the period. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20,479.29% and a negative return on equity of 76.48%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

