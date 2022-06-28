Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR) Shares Purchased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMAR. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $817,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $740,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter.

BMAR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.63. 1,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,236. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.61. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

