Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Declares $1.75 Quarterly Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Innovative Industrial Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 68.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Innovative Industrial Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 101.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to earn $9.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Shares of IIPR opened at $117.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.01. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $107.52 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 28.15, a quick ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.59). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,124,000 after acquiring an additional 189,733 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,386,000 after buying an additional 179,840 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,795,000 after buying an additional 25,142 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $1,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IIPR shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.