InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Update

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,900 shares, a growth of 1,166.9% from the May 31st total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,157,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

INND stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Tuesday. 13,439,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,043,393. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

Get InnerScope Hearing Technologies alerts:

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements, and proprietary CDB oil for treating tinnitus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.