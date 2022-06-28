Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Ingredion has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ingredion to earn $7.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

INGR stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,083. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.66.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

