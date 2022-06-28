Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives $39.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IFNNY shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($46.81) to €38.00 ($40.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €50.00 ($53.19) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($47.87) to €38.50 ($40.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €52.00 ($55.32) to €44.00 ($46.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($47.87) to €30.00 ($31.91) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of IFNNY stock opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

Infineon Technologies ( OTCMKTS:IFNNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

