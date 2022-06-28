INDUS (ETR:INH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.95

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €22.95 ($24.41) and last traded at €23.45 ($24.95), with a volume of 9458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €23.20 ($24.68).

INH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($46.81) price objective on shares of INDUS in a report on Friday, March 25th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €28.00 ($29.79) price objective on shares of INDUS in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($41.49) price objective on shares of INDUS in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $630.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €29.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.52.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

