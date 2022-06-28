Illuvium Achieves Market Cap of $112.87 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for about $173.42 or 0.00837341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Illuvium has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a total market cap of $112.87 million and $6.90 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00181051 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00057817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015080 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

